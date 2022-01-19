Property for sale: House in desirable Sheffield location with three bedrooms for sale at just £35,000
A house described as being in a desirable Sheffield location with three bedrooms is for sale at £35,000
The property is on Gray Street, Burngreave, and is said to be the perfect project for a developer. It will be sold by Auction House South Yorkshire via an online auction on February 17.
The property brochure says: “An exciting opportunity to purchase this three bedroom terraced property in need of refurbishment throughout, located in a desirable Sheffield location.
"The property would make the perfect project for a developer looking to refurbish and flip or a owner occupier looking for a property they can put their own stamp on!
“It would also make a great addition to a buy to let portfolio with rents in excess of £700 per calendar month being achievable in that area.”
It is set over four floors. For more details call 0114 223 0777 or visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/111996