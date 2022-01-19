The property is on Gray Street, Burngreave, and is said to be the perfect project for a developer. It will be sold by Auction House South Yorkshire via an online auction on February 17.

The property brochure says: “An exciting opportunity to purchase this three bedroom terraced property in need of refurbishment throughout, located in a desirable Sheffield location.

"The property would make the perfect project for a developer looking to refurbish and flip or a owner occupier looking for a property they can put their own stamp on!

The terraced house has three bedrooms and is on Gray Street, Burngreave.

“It would also make a great addition to a buy to let portfolio with rents in excess of £700 per calendar month being achievable in that area.”