Property for sale: House in an enviable position is a stone's throw from Sheffield park

The property is on Green Oak Avenue, Totley, and has three bedrooms. It is being sold by the Dore branch of Staves estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.
Staves brochure says the house ‘enjoys an enviable position in a highly sought after area which boasts an excellent range of local amenities. It is a stone's throw from Green Oak Park’.
It adds: “Only on a detailed internal inspection can the immaculate high standard of finish be fully appreciated with this fabulous three bedroom townhouse. The property has been significantly refurbished and remodelled by the current owner and is beautifully presented throughout.”
Call Staves on 0114 395 0573, visit the website https://www.stavesestateagents.co.uk/property-for-sale-3-bedroom-terrace-in-sheffield-21 or view the Zoopla listing