Property for sale: House in an enviable position is a stone's throw from Sheffield park

The property is on Green Oak Avenue, Totley, and has three bedrooms. It is being sold by the Dore branch of Staves estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.

Staves brochure says the house ‘enjoys an enviable position in a highly sought after area which boasts an excellent range of local amenities. It is a stone's throw from Green Oak Park’.

It adds: “Only on a detailed internal inspection can the immaculate high standard of finish be fully appreciated with this fabulous three bedroom townhouse. The property has been significantly refurbished and remodelled by the current owner and is beautifully presented throughout.”

Call Staves on 0114 395 0573, visit the website https://www.stavesestateagents.co.uk/property-for-sale-3-bedroom-terrace-in-sheffield-21 or view the Zoopla listing

1. Living area The sizeable living area takes in lovely views over the garden via the large sliding patio door. The room also boasts an attractive living flame fire which is recessed into the chimney breast. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kitchen "A stunning kitchen area which enjoys a comprehensive range of fitted wall and base units in high gloss white," says the brochure. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Breakfast bar The wooden worktops extend to create a breakfast bar and the room opens out to the sizeable living area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom To the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all of which are beautifully appointed, says the brochure. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales