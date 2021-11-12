The four bedroom character property is on Manchester Road‚ Thurlstone, near Sheffield. It's a former Wesleyan church offering a fantastic modern living space whist retaining the period features of the former church; including exposed beams, intricate stone detail, and church-style windows.

The property is being marketed by Yopa, which says the guide price is £525,000-£550,000.

The brochure adds: “Don’t miss your chance to own this amazing conversion of a former Wesleyan Church. Offering a fantastic modern living space alongside the period features of the former church including exposed beams, intricate stone detail, and church style windows.

“The location is perfect for the great schools in the area as well as transport access and local amenities. There are two parking spaces to the rear of the building and some well-maintained private garden areas to the side and front of the property.

“On entering the property through the commanding double doors at the front into the entrance hall, you get an idea of just how grand the property is.

"To your right is a beautifully fitted kitchen with a dining area perfect for all the family. On your left is the smaller of the 2 reception rooms, currently used as a tv /family room. Off this room is access to the fourth bedroom./stud y. There is also a WC on this floor.

“The staircase rises and turns to the first floor, where we arrive the truly magnificent living room. A spectacular room of impressive proportions with a high vaulted ceiling showcasing superb timbers showing the character of this former church.

"This room gives excellent flexibility for a number of purposes, currently used in two separate spaces with living and dining areas. There are inset ceiling spotlights, exposed wooden flooring, and two central heating radiators.

“On the lower ground floor you find three really good sized bedrooms the master bedroom is complete with an amazing en suite. The Family Shower room is also on this floor with high quality fixtures and fittings throughout.”

There is also a cellar, with access via a hatch from the master bedroom. The brochure says: “This impressive cellar space has good ceiling height and offers extensive storage and potential scope for further conversion having permission previously.”

Thurlstone is a village near Penistone in the metropolitan borough of Barnsley. Originally it was a small farming community. Some industries developed using water power from the River Don such as corn milling, wire drawing and various wool and cloth processes.

According to Wikipedia, its name is believed to be of Anglo-Saxon origin, possibly referring to the god Thunor. Other sources argue that its name is taken from thirled – pierced - rock which is found at its location. The nearby village Thurgoland may have a similar derivation.

