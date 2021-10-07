Property for sale: Here are the 10 most viewed properties with Sheffield postcodes on Zoopla

Top of the list is the three bed semi-detached house in Firth Park Crescent, Firth Park. It is said to be in need of modernisation and will be auctioned with a guide price of £60,000.

Also in the top 10 is a five bed detached house on Long Line, near Dore, for sale at £1,750,000, which is said to be stunning.

Daniel Copley, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla, said: “A wide range of properties have caught the eye of Sheffield home hunters in September, including the spacious mansion on sale for £1,750,000 in Dore, and a three bed semi-detached near Meadowhall that’s brimming with potential and up for auction for £60,000.”

Here are the top 10 viewed properties on Zoopla with Sheffield postcodes for September.

1. Auction Top of the list is this three bed semi-detached house in Firth Park Crescent, Firth Park. It is said to be in need of modernisation and will be auctioned with a guide price of £60,000. Details https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59772021/ Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bungalow This three bed detached bungalow on Ketton Avenue, Norton Lees, is for sale at £300,000 and is second on the most viewed list. Details https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59690327/ Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Semi-detached Third on the list is this three bed semi-detached house on Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne. It is for sale at £110,000 and is described as an ideal starter home. Details https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59712247/ Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Four bedrooms This four bed semi-detached house on Firth Park Road, Firth Park, is for sale at £190,000. It is said to have great potential and for details visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59772044/ Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales