The first is on Hereward Road, Sheffield Lane Top, and has three bedrooms. It is semi-detached and is for sale to offers of more than £185,000.

The brochure says: “This spacious family home has a spacious modern interior. 'Stand out' features include the lovely open aspect views to the rear, a conservatory and a driveway.” For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-semi-detached-house-sheffield-1287942

Next is a semi-detached house on Suffolk Close, North Anston. It has three bedrooms and is for sale at £190,000.

The brochure says it is in a quiet cul-de-sac position and has ‘a garden to die for’. For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-semi-detached-house-sheffield-1284428

Third on our list is another semi-detached house with three bedrooms on Burton Street, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. It is for sale at £195,000 and is described as a superb modern home. Details at https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-semi-detached-house-wingerworth-chesterfield-1110410

Finally, a semi-detached house in St Pauls Parade, Barnsley, with three bedrooms has a guide price of £180,000. "This lovely semi-detached home is particularly suited to the first time purchaser or younger family buyer,” says the brochure. Visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-semi-detached-house-barnsley-1268808

