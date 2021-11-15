The house occupies an extremely enviable position on this popular estate, says the Purplebricks brochure.

Property for sale: Four bedroom detached home near Sheffield with 'waterside views' for sale at £230,000

A four bedroom detached house in an enviable position and with waterside views is on the market for £230,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:31 pm

The home is on De Montford, Kilnhurst, about 30 minutes drive from Sheffield. It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure says: “Occupying an extremely enviable position on this popular estate, a beautifully presented four bed detached house sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac and facing straight onto the canal. Viewings highly advised.”

It adds the house offers spacious and modern family living throughout with four good sized bedrooms, enclosed rear garden and opening your front door to beautiful canal side walks.

For more information visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-rotherham-1196169

1. Enclosed

Features of the house on De Montford, Kilnhurst, include an enclosed rear garden.

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is packed with everything you need for family life.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Lounge

The lounge is a light, bright space in which you can sit back and relax.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Flexible

This flexible space can be used as an office, a bedroom or both!

Photo: Purplebricks

