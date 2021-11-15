The home is on De Montford, Kilnhurst, about 30 minutes drive from Sheffield. It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure says: “Occupying an extremely enviable position on this popular estate, a beautifully presented four bed detached house sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac and facing straight onto the canal. Viewings highly advised.”
It adds the house offers spacious and modern family living throughout with four good sized bedrooms, enclosed rear garden and opening your front door to beautiful canal side walks.
