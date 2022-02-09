The house is on Kingfield Road, Nether Edge, and has six bedrooms with four reception rooms, three bathrooms, south facing garden, driveway and garages.

It is for sale with Haus and is listed on Rightmove. The property brochure says there is an impressive entrance hallway with beamed ceilings, exposed wooden flooring and French doors.

"From the hallway, double doors open into the living room which has a beautiful stone feature fireplace with an open fire, a wooden surround and decorative engraved panel,” it adds.

On the opposite side of the hallway, a door opens into the formal dining room with a box bay window with garden views. From the dining room a door opens into the butler’s pantry which has a Belfast sink and original wooden base and wall units with glazed doors.

"From there, a door opens into the breakfast room which has a feature fireplace, living flame gas fire, built in display cabinet and a front facing window,” says the brochure.

"A further door leads into the kitchen which has a range of white base and wall units, front and side facing windows and Velux roof lights offering plenty of natural light. There is a range cooker, washing machine and fridge which are all included within the sale.”

A corridor leads to the garden room which has a flagged floor, exposed stone wall, feature wood burning stove and French doors with two glazed panels to each side which overlook the garden.

"From the entrance hallway, stairs rise to the first floor landing where there is a beautiful stained glass window to the front,” says the brochure. “The master bedroom suite has a dressing room, en-suite bathroom, jacuzzi bath with shower attachment, a large, ornate marble basin and parquet flooring.

"The bedroom is bright and airy with two side windows and a door which opens onto the balcony to the rear. The second double bedroom has a garden view and is currently used as a home office.

"The generous main guest bedroom has side and rear facing windows, an ornate feature fireplace and basin with wooden vanity unit below. There is a laundry room with built in cupboards, a cleaning room and a separate WC. The family bathroom has an airing cupboard housing the hot water tank, a bath with shower over, marble, ornate basin and chrome towel radiator.

“On the second floor are three further double bedrooms, one currently used as a library which has hatch access into the loft, there is a further shower room and the third bedroom is used as a studio and has a side facing window and built in eaves storage cupboard.

“Outside, to the rear is a beautifully kept, enclosed, south facing garden with paved patio, established borders, lawns, trees, security lighting and a pond with water feature. To the front is a driveway providing off road parking for several vehicles and access to two integrated garages which have power, light and water.”

For details contact Heather Slater at Haus by email [email protected] or call 0114 276 8868. The Rightmove listing is https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/119661686#/?channel=RES_BUY

