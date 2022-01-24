The house is on Whirlow Grange Close, Whirlow, has four bathrooms and is said to be stunning, bespoke accomodation. It is on the market with Saxton Mee, is listed on Rightmove and is available immediately due to vacant possession.

According to the property brochure, the house is ‘in Sheffield' s most exclusive suburb on a very small development’. It is described as a spectacular, stone-built six bedroom, four bathroom executive family residence with accommodation of approximately 3800 square feet.

The brochure says: “Offering stunning accommodation which has been thoughtfully planned and designed and exclusively fitted out for the discerning buyer.

"Entrance hall, cloakroom, large through living room, spectacular living kitchen opening through to a dining area, utility room and a stunning large garden/family room.

"On the first floor: two superb bedroom suites with en-suite dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms, two further bedrooms.

"Second floor: two large double bedrooms and luxury shower room.

"Outside: extensive parking, integral double garage and lovely southerly facing rear garden with large terrace.”

In detail, the accomodation has a reception hall with a feature oak staircase looking up to the full height of the property. There is a large through living room, a dining room with front facing box bay window leading through to the kitchen.

The brochure says the kitchen has a high quality range of bespoke base and wall units, a large central island with Carrara marble worktop, further extensive run of Carrara marble worktops and splashbacks.

There is a Villeroy and Boch twin bowl sink unit set below a broad rear facing window, a Siemens gas hob and extractor above, twin Siemens electric ovens, tall Siemens larder fridge and separate Siemens freezer. There is also an integrated drinks fridge and integrated dishwasher, a pantry unit with integrated Siemens microwave and a porcelain tiled floor and underfloor heating.

A spectacular large garden/family room overlooks the garden with French windows to the terrace.

The first luxury bathroom has a Villeroy and Boch suite, beautiful Carrara marble tiling, twin wash hand basins, shower cubicle, WC and free standing bath.

There is also a luxury en-suite shower room with Villeroy and Boch suite, twin vanity unit, low flush WC and walk-in wet shower area. Again, there is Carrara marble tiling.

The family bathroom is beautifully half tiled with Carrara marble tiling, a Villeroy and Boch suite with wash hand basin, WC, shower cubicle and free standing bath. There is also a shower room with Villeroy and Boch suite.

Outside, there is an impressive entrance, extensive block paved parking and turning area giving access to the integral double garage. Flagged pathways to either side of the property lead to the rear southerly facing garden with superb stone flagged patio/terrace.

Central steps leading to a lawned garden and a beautiful old copper beech tree.

The brochure says: “Whirlow is in a first class catchment area for schools and other amenities and on the fringe of the open countryside of the Peak National Park.”

Contact Saxton Mee on 0114 268 3241 or view the Rightmove listing at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118380197#/?channel=RES_NEW

