The Elms, on High Street, Beighton, is a substantial five bedroomed detached residence where the current owners have created light and spacious living throughout with a versatile layout, ideal for a growing family.

It is on the market with Blenheim Park Estates and is listed on Zoopla. The agent’s brochure says the property has been thoroughly modernised and reconfigured to offer a contemporary open plan living kitchen, a lounge and formal dining room with bay windows and views of the gardens.

The brochure says: “An impressive feature of this beautiful home is the stunning master bedroom with a vaulted, beamed ceiling, arched windows and a modern en-suite shower room. Also on the first floor are four other double bedrooms, two of which would be well suited for a guest or teenagers suite, with the benefit of a separate family bathroom.

“The exterior boasts a fabulous south facing walled garden with a seating terrace, large driveway to the front with a turning circle and a separate gated entrance provides access to additional off-road parking at the rear.“Situated with convenient access to the local amenities of Beighton such as shops, cafes, public houses and schooling. Also being within convenient reach of the Rother Valley Country Park, Crystal Peaks Retail Park and Gulliver’s Valley.

"The M1 and A57 to Sheffield and Worksop are accessible within a short distance.”

Stand out features include the dining room which is described as fantastic, ideal for formal dining with a front facing double glazed bay window, exposed timber beam and oak flooring. There’s also a feature wall, which incorporates exposed stone and a decorative fireplace with a stone mantel, surround and hearth.

The breakfast kitchen has a range of fitted base/wall and drawer units incorporating matching work surfaces, splash backs, under counter lighting and an inset 1.5 bowl Lamona sink with an extendable chrome mixer tap.

Also there’s a central island with a matching work surface and providing further storage and breakfast seating for four chairs. The integrated appliances are by Lamona and include two combination ovens, a microwave oven and a dishwasher.

The kitchen has a four-ring Neff induction hob with a glazed splash back and an extractor fan over and space/provision for a fridge/freezer. A wide opening gives access to the living area and an original timber door opens to the utility room. An original stable style door also opens to the rear of the property.

Other features include a boot room and office. Outside, from High Street, a wide opening gives access to a gravelled driveway with a turning circle around a raised stone planter with mature trees and planted shrubs. The driveway provides parking for several vehicles.

The generously sized garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature trees, shrubs, exterior lighting and a gravelled area with stepping stones and fire-pit. Access can be gained to the main entrance door. The garden is fully enclosed by stone walling for privacy and security.

For details visit the agent’s website https://www.bpestates.co.uk/buy/the_elms/ or call 0114 358 2020. The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58493277/

