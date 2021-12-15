The detached home has three bedrooms and is on Flanderwell Lane, Sunnyside.

Property for sale: Detached house ideal for first time buyer near Sheffield for sale at £190K

A detached house with three bedrooms described as ideal for first time buyers is on the market at £190,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:50 pm

The house is on Flanderwell Lane, Sunnyside, about 30 minutes drive from Sheffield. It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This property would be perfect for a first time buyer or family. It is situated close to local amenities including schools, shops and public transport facilities.”

features include a lounge and separate dining room, kitchen, utility area and downstairs cloakroom. On the first floor, the master bedroom has en suite facilities, two further bedrooms and separate family bathroom.At the front of the property is a blocked paved area which provides off road parking for two cars. At the rear of the property is a patio area and a large area of lawned garden.

For further details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-detached-house-rotherham-1277015

1. Dining room

The dining room is a good space for the family to enjoy meals together.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Living room

The lounge looks like a great place to kick back and relax.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Bedroom

This double bedroom has useful space offering good storage options.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom

This double bedroom continues the theme of a contemporary finish in a useful space.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
PropertySheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2