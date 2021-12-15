The house is on Flanderwell Lane, Sunnyside, about 30 minutes drive from Sheffield . It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This property would be perfect for a first time buyer or family. It is situated close to local amenities including schools, shops and public transport facilities.”

features include a lounge and separate dining room, kitchen, utility area and downstairs cloakroom. On the first floor, the master bedroom has en suite facilities, two further bedrooms and separate family bathroom.At the front of the property is a blocked paved area which provides off road parking for two cars. At the rear of the property is a patio area and a large area of lawned garden.