The four bedroom detached house is on Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield, and is described as an extremely well presented, spacious, detached family home.
It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This property must be viewed to appreciate the high standard of finish throughout and the huge amount of floor space set over 2949 squre feet.”
Among the features is a games room making an excellent entertaining space with pool table and doors leading to the outside.The brochure adds: “Ideally situated with spectacular countryside views to the rear of the property, nearby M1 commuter links and a short drive to Bolsover and Chesterfield town centre.”
