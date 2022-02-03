The house is on Birkdale Road, Royston, and is for sale at £550,000. The brochure says: “Take a look at Barnsley's dream home!”

It is being sold by Hunters estate agency and Rightmove says the house is expertly designed inside, oozing elegance and class.

The Hunters brochure adds: “Boasting ample off road parking via the large driveway for approximately eight vehicles, a large double garage housing four kennels which are all fully tiled internally.”

Rightmove says: “The six bedroom, two bathroom home makes stunning use of marble finishes to create a truly breathtaking look. Make sure to check out the bathroom, with carefully chosen furnishings and decoration which wouldn’t look out of place in a five star hotel.”

For details call the agent on 01226 447155, visit https://www.hunters.com/property-search/Zhuntersbarnsley0000321212 or view the Rightmove listing https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118736801#/#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Kitchen The brochure says: "A generously spacious kitchen fitted with a range of modern wall and base units with granite work tops over featuring integral appliances that includes two electric ovens, a four ring electric hob with a ceiling extractor fan over, dishwasher, fridge, freezer and an inset sink and drainer with mixer tap over." Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Open plan The open plan design lets the kitchen flow into a dining space from which you turn to the lounge. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Lounge "A spacious lounge offering LED spot lighting to the ceiling, porcelain tiled flooring with underfloor heating, a front facing PVCu double glazed window and double glazed bi folding doors accessing the rear garden," says the brochure. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Bedroom This is one of six bedrooms with an en suite leading from the first. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales