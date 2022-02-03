The house is on Birkdale Road, Royston, and is for sale at £550,000. The brochure says: “Take a look at Barnsley's dream home!”
It is being sold by Hunters estate agency and Rightmove says the house is expertly designed inside, oozing elegance and class.
The Hunters brochure adds: “Boasting ample off road parking via the large driveway for approximately eight vehicles, a large double garage housing four kennels which are all fully tiled internally.”
Rightmove says: “The six bedroom, two bathroom home makes stunning use of marble finishes to create a truly breathtaking look. Make sure to check out the bathroom, with carefully chosen furnishings and decoration which wouldn’t look out of place in a five star hotel.”
For details call the agent on 01226 447155, visit https://www.hunters.com/property-search/Zhuntersbarnsley0000321212 or view the Rightmove listing https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118736801#/#/?channel=RES_BUY