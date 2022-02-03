"Take a look at Barnsley's dream home! A stunning, generously spacious six bedroom detached property beautifully complimented with modern contemporary décor throughout situated in a high demand location," says the brochure.

A house described as a contemporary pad which has tiled kennels is one of the most viewed properties on Rightmove in January.

By Rob Hollingworth
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:57 am

The house is on Birkdale Road, Royston, and is for sale at £550,000. The brochure says: “Take a look at Barnsley's dream home!”

It is being sold by Hunters estate agency and Rightmove says the house is expertly designed inside, oozing elegance and class.

The Hunters brochure adds: “Boasting ample off road parking via the large driveway for approximately eight vehicles, a large double garage housing four kennels which are all fully tiled internally.”

Rightmove says: “The six bedroom, two bathroom home makes stunning use of marble finishes to create a truly breathtaking look. Make sure to check out the bathroom, with carefully chosen furnishings and decoration which wouldn’t look out of place in a five star hotel.”

For details call the agent on 01226 447155, visit https://www.hunters.com/property-search/Zhuntersbarnsley0000321212 or view the Rightmove listing https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118736801#/#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Kitchen

The brochure says: "A generously spacious kitchen fitted with a range of modern wall and base units with granite work tops over featuring integral appliances that includes two electric ovens, a four ring electric hob with a ceiling extractor fan over, dishwasher, fridge, freezer and an inset sink and drainer with mixer tap over."

Photo: Rightmove

2. Open plan

The open plan design lets the kitchen flow into a dining space from which you turn to the lounge.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Lounge

"A spacious lounge offering LED spot lighting to the ceiling, porcelain tiled flooring with underfloor heating, a front facing PVCu double glazed window and double glazed bi folding doors accessing the rear garden," says the brochure.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Bedroom

This is one of six bedrooms with an en suite leading from the first.

Photo: Rightmove

