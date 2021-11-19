Property for sale: Charming one bed house in highly sought-after Sheffield area on at £180K

The house is on Stewart Road, Sharrow Vale, and is said to retain its character with light and airy space over two floors.

It is being marketed by estate agent Haus and the brochure says: “Features include a lovely lounge, modern kitchen units, a spacious bathroom, an outdoor terrace, and the potential to convert the basement and undertake a loft conversion, subject to any necessary consents.

"Benefits gas central heating with a new combination boiler in 2019 and Georgian style windows. Historically, the roof has also been re-tiled. Available for sale with vacant possession and no chain. Super location!”

Contact Heather Slater at Haus on 0114 276 8868. The house is listed on Zoopla here https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60085998/

1. Kitchen The kitchen has natural light from two sides, access onto a rear flagged terrace, and an open plan design into a deep under-stair recess, which as a hatch in the floor, providing access to the basement. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining The dining kitchen has fitted units with wood effect worktops, concealed lighting, and splash-back tiling. Included within the sale is an integrated single oven and a four ring electric hob. The freestanding fridge is also included within the sale. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Beautiful A stripped panel door opens into a beautiful lounge with an exposed wood floor and a front Georgian style window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lounge The lounge has neutral tones and a focal decorative fireplace, painted with Farrow & Ball paint. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales