Property for sale: 10 bungalows for sale in Sheffield listed on Zoopla

Google Trends shows interest in bungalows peaking in January as the city’s property market continues to boom.

We teamed up with property website Zoopla to find 10 bungalows with an S postcode and our search revealed a wide range of options.

Experts say bungalows are popular because more people are looking for down-sizing opportunities and taking advantage of a bungalow’s potential for expansion and conversion. This means buyers can make big profits on their investment.

Two bedrooms is a common theme among the bungalows we discovered which come from popular areas of Sheffield including Worrall, Chapeltown, Handsworth and Burncross. There are detached and semi-detached properties, including one with six bedrooms.

The first bungalow on our list has two bedrooms and is on Mowson Crescent, Worrall. Offers for more than £375,000 are wanted for the detached property, described as charming and ideal for easy modernisation. Details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60561859/

Bungalow number two has two bedrooms, is semi-detached and is on Elm Rise, Chapeltown. It is for sale at £220,000. The property is described as sizeable, well maintained and extended. Details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60558759/

A two bed bungalow on Broad Inge Crescent, Burncross, is for sale at £130,00. It will be sold by auction and is described as being in need of modernisation. It has a sun room, parking for several vehicles and the Zoopla listing is at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59771939/

The fourth bungalow is in Handsworth and is for sale at £200,000. It is detached, has two bedrooms, is on Kirkdale Drive and is described as ‘beautiful home built by the current vendor in 2018 and finished to the highest standard throughout’. The Zoopla listing is at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60492510/

For sale at £270,000 is a two bed detached bungalow on Highthorn Way, Kiveton Park. It is described as close to local amenities, schools, and transport links. “This property is a prime location,” says the brochure. Details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60444152/

With three bedrooms, a bungalow in Manor Road, Wales, is for sale at £425,000. The brochure says: "Well, appointed three-bedroom detached true bungalow. Sought after residential location. Panoramic views of the fields with a grand terrace too maximize the scenery." The website listing is at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60021681/

A six bed detached bungalow on Richmond Park Drive, Handsworth is for sale at £630,000. It featured in The Star last year after being described as stunning and in a private cul-de-sac. The listing is at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60025342/

Priced at £180,000, a two bed semi-detached bungalow on Windsor Rise, Aston, featured in The Star last week. It backs onto school playing fields, is described as well maintained and has gas central heating and double glazing. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60159681/

A two bed detached bungalow on Westwick Crescent, Greenhill, is for sale at £295,000. It is described as spacious, with no chain, conveniently located, well presented and has a pleasant rear garden offering fantastic views. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60278419/

The final bungalow on our Zoopla list is a three bed detached bungalow on Tortmayns, Todwick. It is for sale at £330,000 and is described as fully refurbished, in a sought-after area, positioned on a corner plot on a quiet street - a prime location. Details https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59890045/?search_identifier=21ce8cf54ec3500e31b0938fab70e77a

