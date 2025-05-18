The first homes of a controversial new development in Barnsley have gone up for sale.

Avant Homes narrowly acquired planning permission last year for their proposal to build 179 homes in Dodworth, near the Trans Pennine Trail, in a tie breaking vote by Barnsley Council.

The development - called Smithy Wood Gate, off Calver Lane - will cost £41.9 million and comprise a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes including both semi-detached and detached properties.

Now developers have put their first homes on sale, with prices ranging from £209,995 for a one-bedroom semi-detached Askham house type to £399,995 for a four-bedroom detached Horbury.

Work at Smithy Wood Gate is well underway with first residents expected to move into their new homes by December.

Avant Homes sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Smithy Wood Gate has generated high levels of interest from buyers since we announced our plans for the development, so we are pleased to release our first homes for sale.

“With a number of great schools and amenities nearby, as well as offering convenient access to Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester, Dodworth is an ideal place to call home.

“Now that the first homes are for sale at Smithy Wood Gate, we encourage any interested buyers to contact our sales team to learn more about how we can help make their next ideal move a reality.”

