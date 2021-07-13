Property boom continues in Sheffield with this postcode a hotspot

Demand for homes in the city is at 75% one of the highest numbers in the country, says the Homebuyer Hotspots Demand Index.

The figure is based on stock listed as already sold as a percentage of all homes for sale and is up 6% from the last three months of 2020. In Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds, the figure has dropped, says the GetAgent index.

It comes as Purplebricks, the tech-led estate agent, revealed the top searches from people living in Sheffield were in the S6 postcode during the last 30 days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town House in Northwood Place has three bedrooms and two bathrooms

This covers suburbs including Hillsborough, Stannington and Walkley, where three bed houses with a maximum price of £200,000 were top of the searches on Purplebricks. This was followed by properties at £150,000.

Ivan Fewtrell, local property expert for Purplebricks, said: "S6 continues to prove popular with house buyers as it's surrounded by idyllic walks, either along the River Rivelin in to Sheffield, or out towards Rivelin Dams, which is situated close to Wyoming Brooks Nature Reserve and with its well marked paths is frequented by cyclists, walkers, runners and horse-riders alike.

"With great transport links to Sheffield city centre with its fine restaurants and theatres, as well as to Manchester, S6 is situated in the perfect spot. It really does fulfil a house buyer's wish list."

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk Colby Short said: “There’s no doubt that the implementation of a stamp duty holiday in its various forms across the UK has helped boost buyer demand considerably since last year.

"This heightened market activity has continued throughout this year and the market has gone from strength to strength as a result.

“With just the second phase of the extended deadline remaining in England, it will be interesting to see if this momentum remains over the third and fourth quarter, but it’s unlikely to cause any notable decline.

“There remains a severe shortage of stock to meet even the most modest levels of buyer activity and while this remains the case, house price growth is likely to remain buoyant.”

The index shows during the second quarter of this year, buyer demand across the UK increased for the fifth consecutive quarter. At 66%, this trails the Sheffield figure by nine percent.

Typical of popular properties in S6 is a three bedroom town house in Northwood Place, Wadsley Park, which is on the market at £275,000

The Purplebricks brochure details the merits of S6 and says: “Northwood Place is located in a favourable part of Wadsley Park Village. The estate is modern development of family homes, with a number of landscaped gardens and park areas.

"The village is located with easy access to Hillsborough and just off Middlewood Road, close to the Supertram network which provides further access to Sheffield city centre. Hillsborough golf club is situated at the top side of the village just off Worrall Road which also provides access to the rural countryside.”