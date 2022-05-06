Property: 200 new affordable homes set to be built in Sheffield including scheme for older people

Enabling works on the site of the Newstead general housing and older people’s independent living projects in Birley are now underway.

The work is being done by Esh Construction to pave the way for more than 200 new affordable homes. The steep site will undergo major earthworks to contour it and create a series of new plateaus for the developments.

New access routes, footpaths and green corridor spaces will be constructed and main drainage installed along with a large surface water attenuation tank.

The Newstead site is being developed by Sheffield Council in collaboration with Peak Architects.

Planning approval has been granted for 77 new family homes – a mix of two three and four bed houses with off street parking and gardens, together with one bed and two bed apartments with communal gardens, balconies and allocated parking.

There’s also a large-scale older people’s independent living project of 141 new homes.

Kerry Bollington, the council’s head of housing growth delivery, said: “The enabling works are the first stage of our exciting plans to positively transform the vacant Newstead site to provide a platform from which the council will deliver new affordable homes for rent, with both the general needs and the older persons independent living projects coming to life.

“This project sits in the council’s Stock Increase Programme and will address the shortfall of affordable homes in the area. The site will be closed while this work takes place and we want to thank Esh and all our stakeholders, including the local community, for their cooperation and help during the duration of the works.”

Esh’s construction director Steven Garrigan said: “This is a key scheme in the wider transformation programme underway in the Birley area and we’re pleased to be working with Sheffield Council and Peak Architects to pave the way for the new housing developments.”

Patrick Arends, director at Peak Architects, added: “The Newstead development is well positioned to further build a sense of community within and across the wider neighbourhood.