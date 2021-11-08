Properties to rent: Sheffield farmhouse cottage on street name used by The Beatles

A beautifully presented three bedroom farmhouse cottage on Penny Lane is available to rent at £1,200 per calendar month.

Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:20 pm

This Penny Lane is in Totley, Sheffield, and the farmhouse benefits from being in an envious location being surrounded by the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.

It is being marketed by Redbrik and the brochure says it has a perfect mix of original farmhouse features while offering modern living utilities.

"This house provides everything a modern family would desire,” says the brochure.

"Offering a fitted kitchen which has been extended, adding a breakfast area, spacious living room and dining room with original shutter windows. The first floor offers three double bedrooms and a three-piece family bathroom all together to create a desirable home.“Perfectly located for countryside walks while still being a short distance from local shops and amenities.”

For details call 0114 361 0140 or email [email protected]

