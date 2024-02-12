A three-bed family home in the Sheffield neighbourhood of Dore has hit the housing market for £410,000.

The semi-detached home on Vernon Road has the potential for further extensions, and has no chain. While estate agents Staves say the property requires "a scheme of improvements", they added that it has "fantastic potential".

The freehold property occupies a generous plot and the home has a total area of approximately 1,160 square feet across two floors. It has double glazing, gas central heating, off road parking, and a large enclosed garden.

Vernon Road is a quiet cul-de-sac close to local amenities, 'excellent' Ofsted-rated schools, and a short walk from Dore & Totley Train Station. It is just a short drive away from Sheffield city centre, and the Peak District.

