Potential family home in desirable Sheffield suburb sells for £54,000 over guide price

The property on Wayland Road, Hunters Bar, is currently let with five bedrooms and is desrcibed as a house of multiple occupancy.

It was auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson and is said to be a substantial double bay windowed end terrace house.

The agent says the house is in a prime position in the heart of this sought after area. It was most recently let at £17,160 per annum but was intentionally not re-let to offer potential as a family house as well as investment.

The house on Wayland Road, Hunters Bar, sold for £54,000 above the guide price