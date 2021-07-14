Potential family home in desirable Sheffield suburb sells for £54,000 over guide price
A potential family home in a desirable Sheffield suburb sold at auction for £329,000 after beating the guide price of £275,000.
The property on Wayland Road, Hunters Bar, is currently let with five bedrooms and is desrcibed as a house of multiple occupancy.
It was auctioned online by Mark Jenkinson and is said to be a substantial double bay windowed end terrace house.
The agent says the house is in a prime position in the heart of this sought after area. It was most recently let at £17,160 per annum but was intentionally not re-let to offer potential as a family house as well as investment.
It is in walking distance of the Sharrow Vale Road shops, Endcliffe Park and Hunters Bar Junior School. The agent says the property is in need of some updating but has excellent potential. It has cellars with additional scope for office, gym or basement garage.