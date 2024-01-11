Poster from Harrogate's one and only Beatles concert is top lot in sale
This was the only concert the band played in Harrogate.
The Beatles were supported by two local Harrogate bands, The Apaches and The Mustangs.
One of the members of The Apaches kept this poster, and it was purchased in the 1980s by the vendor from a picture framer in Harrogate.
Also selling well was a copy of The Beatles White Album, autographed by Paul McCartney, which sold for £1,800.
The album was purchased by the vendor in 1968 from Wilson’s in Norwich, but he was able to get it signed by his musical hero in 2001 when he visited the University of East Anglia where he worked.
In the sporting section of the sale, antique and vintage fishing paraphernalia sold well, with two lots of vintage framed and displayed fishing flies by Forrest of Kelso attracting competitive bidding; one lot of Gut Eyed Salmon and Trout Flies, which also had retailer’s logos for John Shaw of Wolverhampton on the mount, sold for £1,500, and the second lot of US/Canadian Trout Flies sold for £1,400.
From a small private family collection of fishing equipment, a Hardy Perfect 4” 1912 Check Salmon Fly Reel in original block leather case sold for £640, and a Hardy Silex Major 4” Bait Casting Reel in original block leather case went for £420.
A collection of Sporting items of Rugby interest sold well, too, including a 1972-3 Rugby League Challenge Cup Medal, a 1973-4 Rugby League Champions Division, and a Yorkshire Rugby League Challenge Cup Winners Medal from 1970 that had all been presented to Peter Dunn, who played for Bradford Northern and Leeds, for £200 each.
Among a large selection of toys and models, a large Private Collection of HO Gauge comprising 157 lots sold consistently well, achieving an impressive 97.5 per cent selling rate.
Throughout the sale, buyers sought out good quality scale models, with those in new or perfect condition particularly in demand.
Tractors seemed to be a particular feature of this sale, with notable prices going to the likes of a group of Universal Hobbies and Britain’s Diecast Massey Ferguson Tractors, selling for £220.