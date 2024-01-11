Poster from Harrogate's one and only Beatles concert is top lot in sale

​Selling for £3,000, the top lot of Tennants Auctioneers’ Toys, Models and Collectables Sale last month was an original concert poster for The Beatles when they played at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, on March 8, 1963, just when they were on the cusp of superstardom.

A section of the Beatles at The Royal Hall, Harrogate, concert poster which sold for £3,000.

​This was the only concert the band played in Harrogate.

The Beatles were supported by two local Harrogate bands, The Apaches and The Mustangs.

One of the members of The Apaches kept this poster, and it was purchased in the 1980s by the vendor from a picture framer in Harrogate.

A Hardy Perfect 4” 1912 Check Salmon Fly Reel sold for £650, and (rt) a Forrest & Sons Oak Framed Display of 26 Vintage Gut Eyed Salmon & Trout Flies for £1,500

Also selling well was a copy of The Beatles White Album, autographed by Paul McCartney, which sold for £1,800.

The album was purchased by the vendor in 1968 from Wilson’s in Norwich, but he was able to get it signed by his musical hero in 2001 when he visited the University of East Anglia where he worked.

In the sporting section of the sale, antique and vintage fishing paraphernalia sold well, with two lots of vintage framed and displayed fishing flies by Forrest of Kelso attracting competitive bidding; one lot of Gut Eyed Salmon and Trout Flies, which also had retailer’s logos for John Shaw of Wolverhampton on the mount, sold for £1,500, and the second lot of US/Canadian Trout Flies sold for £1,400.

From a small private family collection of fishing equipment, a Hardy Perfect 4” 1912 Check Salmon Fly Reel in original block leather case sold for £640, and a Hardy Silex Major 4” Bait Casting Reel in original block leather case went for £420.

A Forrest & Sons Oak Framed Display of 26 Vintage Gut Eyed Salmon & Trout Flies sold for £1,500.

A collection of Sporting items of Rugby interest sold well, too, including a 1972-3 Rugby League Challenge Cup Medal, a 1973-4 Rugby League Champions Division, and a Yorkshire Rugby League Challenge Cup Winners Medal from 1970 that had all been presented to Peter Dunn, who played for Bradford Northern and Leeds, for £200 each.

Among a large selection of toys and models, a large Private Collection of HO Gauge comprising 157 lots sold consistently well, achieving an impressive 97.5 per cent selling rate.

Throughout the sale, buyers sought out good quality scale models, with those in new or perfect condition particularly in demand.