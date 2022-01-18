Poshest villages: This is the South Yorkshire village named in Britain's poshest list

The Telegraph’s list of Britain’s 54 poshest villages includes Cawthorne, Barnsley, which is home to Cannon Hall Farm.

It was named in research by estate agent Savills of the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain which revealed the average house price and its so-called ‘posh appeal’.

The winning villages were chosen due to factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannon Hall, Cawthorne, Near Barnsley, Yorkshire

Cawthorne certainly has a lot going for it. Not only is it home to Cannon Hall Farm and 70 acres of parkland, it also has ties to the aristocratic Spencer family, with the village’s famous Cannon Hall originally their seat.

Cannon Hall itself - alongside its Victorian kitchen and museum exhibiting fine arts - was named as a huge draw in this former iron and coal mining village.

The Spencer Arms - the local pub named after the dynasty was cited as another ‘posh appeal’ factor.

So how much will a house in Cawthorne set you back? According to Savills the average house price comes in at £512,288.