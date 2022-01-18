Poshest villages: This is the South Yorkshire village named in Britain's poshest list
A South Yorkshire village is one of the poshest in the country, according to new research.
The Telegraph’s list of Britain’s 54 poshest villages includes Cawthorne, Barnsley, which is home to Cannon Hall Farm.
It was named in research by estate agent Savills of the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain which revealed the average house price and its so-called ‘posh appeal’.
The winning villages were chosen due to factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.
Cawthorne certainly has a lot going for it. Not only is it home to Cannon Hall Farm and 70 acres of parkland, it also has ties to the aristocratic Spencer family, with the village’s famous Cannon Hall originally their seat.
Cannon Hall itself - alongside its Victorian kitchen and museum exhibiting fine arts - was named as a huge draw in this former iron and coal mining village.
The Spencer Arms - the local pub named after the dynasty was cited as another ‘posh appeal’ factor.
So how much will a house in Cawthorne set you back? According to Savills the average house price comes in at £512,288.
Other Yorkshire winners were Scarcroft, West Yorkshire, where the average house comes with a £630,325 price tag, Sutton upon Derwent in East Riding with an average house price of £409,071 and Kirkby Overblow, North Yorkshire, with an average house price of £698,656.