Five Rivers Cohousing in partnership with Oakworth Homes wants to create an innovative scheme in Wisewood with 22 houses and flats, plus indoor and outdoor shared space.

The plan is for a site off Sevenfields Lane to feature a Common House with space to meet and socialise as well as a laundry and guest bedrooms. There is shared space outside including communal growing areas, wildlife friendly spaces, bike sheds and play areas.

A Five Rivers spokesperson said: “Our aim is to have as few cars as possible. We are expecting our members to actively explore car sharing, use of bikes and public transport . We want to interact positively with the local community.

Entrance view of the planned Fiver Rivers development in Wisewood, Sheffield, featuring the Common House

"We will be respecting the public right of way across the northern edge of the site and would love to be involved in helping to maintain the public space to the south.”

All residents have the privacy of their own dwelling, a front door they can close behind them and the scheme will be built to high eco specifications to be as low carbon and sustainable as possible.

Five Rivers is now recruiting to make this scheme happen. They hold regular information events to see the site, meet other interested people and view the plans. One aimed specifically at families is planned for early March.

The spokesperson added: “This model of living will appeal to a number of groups as well as families – older couples wanting to downsize, young people wanting an ethical housing option, single people and people with disabilities attracted by living within a supportive neighbourly community.”

In Sheffield there are already two cohousing schemes established - On the Brink and Shirle Hill, both in Nether Edge. Resident Rick said: “Our three kids absolutely love cohousing and they would be so cross with us if we ever moved back to living in a normal house.

"Different people in the community offer them all sorts of activities, from music lessons to art sessions to treasure hunts to dog walks. For us, it provides a welcome break and, for the kids, so many new experiences.”