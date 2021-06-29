Plans revealed for 73 new high quality homes on Sheffield estate

Steve Birch, who was working with the council’s housing department, was involved with Southey councillor Tony Damms in finding better accommodation for those living in Malthouses homes in Parson Cross.

The 1950s pre-fabricated Malthouses homes which once stood in Mansel Crescent, Mansel Road and Mansel Avenue, were built as part of a national drive to develop large numbers of new homes after World War Two.

The temporary properties were approaching the end of their safe life and were no longer fit for habitation in the long term.

Steve Birch from Sheffield Housing Company and Coun Tony Damms discuss the forthcoming Malthouses project as well as the information leaflets that will be given to local residents in Parson Cross. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Coun Damms still represents the Southey Ward and Steve is now Interim Project Director with Sheffield Housing Company, a joint venture company established by the council with private sector construction partner Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing Group, to deliver regeneration projects on 23 sites around the city.

This month the company has applied for permission to build new homes on the Malthouses site, as part of a 15-year plan to deliver 2,300 spacious, high quality and adaptable homes for sale and rent in Sheffield.

Steve said: “This area is significant to me as, when I worked in housing regeneration at the council, I spent a lot of time supporting the residents who lived in the prefabricated properties to find new, suitable homes. It is rewarding to now be involved in plans which will help to revive the area and if the planning application is successful, bring much needed housing to this part of Parson Cross.”

Coun Paul Wood, executive member for housing, said: “This is another important step in Sheffield’s journey towards providing much needed new homes for Sheffield families. We’re very pleased to see these plans for this area of the city and it’s so good to see that currently underused land will be used for this development.”

Once complete, the Malthouses site will offer a mixture of two to four bedroomed homes. Currently, these are all expected to be for private sale to address a shortfall in the neighbourhood. SHC says it continues to consider options to deliver affordable homes where possible.

Due to current restrictions regarding public consultation events and gatherings, SHC is initially inviting local residents to comment on or ask questions about the plans by emailing [email protected] or visiting its Facebook and Twitter pages SheffieldHousingCompany @Sheff_HousingCo.

Since it started building six years ago, SHC has completed nearly 1,000 homes across the city, around 80% of which have been sold to first time buyers and families. It has created 75 apprenticeships, over 800 jobs and spent more than £80 million with local supply businesses.

More than £50,000 has been pledged to public art and community initiatives, £20,000 has been spent supporting local schools and backing for open pathways to work for students, while university links provide graduates with work experience. There has been sponsorship for, or attendance at, community events.

How the Malthouses development will look when completed.