Here are the latest planning applications for north Derbyshire​:

Applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council include:

Staveley Basin Development, Hall Lane, Staveley: Erection of a mixed-use development together with car parking, landscaping and associated infrastructure works.

192 Old Road, Chesterfield: Construction of hardstanding drive, accessed via Old Road by removing part of garden wall.

Latest planning applications for north Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock)

Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Freestanding sign, solid faced letters with halo illumination to north-east elevations, letters with halo illumination to rear to wall mounted above the main entrance.

Tapton Business Park, Brimington Road, Tapton: Demolition of portal framed single skin commercial building on concrete slab.

Plot 2, South Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Installation of non-illuminated and illuminated signage. Additional ancillary office, workshop and showroom space within the existing building envelope. Proposed alterations to the external wall cladding and glazing on the north-west, south-east and south-west elevations. Provision of a new entrance canopy on the south-west elevation

16A Eyre Street, Hasland: Discharge of conditions relating to intrusive site investigation and coal mining safety.

Jacksons Bakery, New Hall Road, Chesterfield: Non-material amendment to application for residential development of seven units and associated ancillary works to allow for amendments to landscaping, changes in external levels and clarification of siting of buildings.

Unit 3 Bay 1, Sheepbridge Business Centre, Sheepbridge Lane, Sheepbridge: New internal concrete batching plant including external silos and external mobile storage bays and erection of 3m high palisade fencing.

Whittington Sewage Works, Station Lane, Old Whittington: Request for a screening opinion for a solar photovoltaic array.

Land to the east of Linacre Road, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: One gantry sign and two flag poles.

35 East Crescent, Duckmanton: Ground and first floor extension to rear elevation.

95 Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Single storey side/rear extension with render and new driveway.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council include:

All Inn, Lowgates Staveley: Discharge of conditions relating to storage of bins and collection of waste, hard and soft landscaping, variation of condition relating to external dimensions and elevational treatments of conversion of existing pub (six one-bed flats), two new single storey blocks arranged parallel to east and west side boundaries (two one-bed flats) and 1.5 storey block to north of site (two one-bed flats). Alterations to be made to the conversion of the pub with a small first floor extension to the rear allowing for on-site communal meeting facilities and site office for supported living. Discharge of planning conditions.

21 Bank Wood Close, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield: Demolition of conservatory and extension of existing kitchen and dining area and sub division of existing garage to form utility space. Conditional permission.

23 Greenbank Drive, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Porch and single storey side extension and replacement of conservatory roof with dual pitched roof. Conditional permission.

Pine Bank Day Centre, Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Change of use from day centre to residential home for adults with learning disabilities, including removal and incorporation of external windows and doors and provision of access steps to south elevation. Conditional permission.

Bus shelter in front of 443-445 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Replacement of internally illuminated advertising displays with unit featuring one panel with an illuminated digital display and the reverse panel having non-illuminated and non-advertising graphic space for council and community content. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council include:

38 Barrack Road, Apperknowle: Two-storey side extension, two-storey rear extension with an annexe above.

Wood End, Seanor Lane, Lower Pilsley: Extension to rear and side.

5 Upper Croft, Danesmoor: Existing garage to be renovated into dog grooming salon, changes to structure to allow access to rear of property and change from apex roof to flat roof.

Grass verge to east of unit 3a and unit 3b, Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh: Erection of a memorial silhouette statue.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council include:

Adjacent to 105 Hague Lane, Renishaw: Demolition of offices and creation of four dormer bungalows with garaging. Conditionally approved.

33 Elyn Avenue, North Wingfield: Single storey rear extension and alterations to outside store area to form kitchen/dining area. Conditionally approved.