Here are some of the latest planning applications in north Derbyshire.

​Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Broomhill Farm, Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Certificate of lawfulness for use of the premises for the purposes of office, photography studio, distribution and sales of country sports/pest control goods including firearms and pet food.

Burlington House, Burlington Street, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions relating to biodversity enhancement plan, installation of lift, details of material, sustainability statement, highway construction management statement and employment and training scheme with regard to change of use of existing building to create 42 residential apartments.

Latest planning applications validated or decided in north Derbyshire (photo: Stock Adobe/Volker Kreinacke)

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Discharge of conditions relating to protection of retained trees, landscaping, landscape and ecological management plan, SMART target added to travel plan, cycle parking, verification report and employment and training scheme regarding two-storey Urgent Care and Emergency Department extension to existing hospital.

Cemetery chapel, Inkersall Road, Staveley: Discharge of conditions relating to cycle parking and lighting regarding the change of use of chapel from religious use to use for holistic health treatments, community gatherings and fitness activities.16 Parwich Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Erection of a detached garage.

9 Bridle Road, Woodthorpe, Staveley: Demolition of garage/store and erection of a single storey dwelling to the rear.

Adjacent 929 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition relating to flood risk assessment with regard to the building of 33 houses.

8 Park Hall Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Front porch canopy, single storey front and rear extensions, two storey side extension with first floor extension over existing balcony. Timber canopy covered raised patio area and balconies to the rear.

Land adjacent Sedgemoor Close and west of Loundsley Green Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Three flags and one 3m x 3m freestanding sign.

Latest applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

9 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Retrospective permission for raised summerhouse and decking. Conditional permission.

Adjacent 929 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition relating to construction methodoly of application for demolition of an existing house and outbuildings and construction of 33 houses. Discharge of planning conditions.

Jacksons Bakery, New Hall Road, Chesterfield: Non material amendment to application regarding residential development of seven units and ancillary works covering landscaping, changes in external levels and clarification of sitings of buildings.

16 Acacia Avenue, Hollingwood: Single storey side extension and conversion of garage to habitable room. Conditional permission.

Morgans, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of former beauty room to restaurant waiting area. Conditional permission.

Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Temporary siting of a marquee with temporary path, access and car parking, for use in connection with existing business at Dunston Hall. Conditional permission.

Land adjacent to 21 Southfield Avenue, Hasland : Outline planning permission for two dwellings. Conditional permission.

20 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Demolition of 20 and 22 Somersall Lane and erection of three replacement dwellings. Conditional permission.

Land at Chester Street, Chesterfield: Proposed new commercial building. Conditional permission.

68 Brushfield Road, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: High hedge complaint. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

120 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of a conservatory and replacement with single storey side extension.

48a Cutthorpe Road, Cutthorpe: Partial demolition of rear extension and construction of new flat roof rear extension, loft conversion to form two bedrooms with flat roof dormers. Installation of temporary storage container on front garden during construction process.

Tansley car boot sale, Lickpenny Lane, Ashover: Additional 12 events per calendar year on existing car boot sales and markets site.

Latest applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Corner Pin, Station Road, Morton: Conversion of outbuilding into a fast food takeaway. Conditionally approved.

