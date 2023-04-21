These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land north-east of Sainsburys roundabout, Rother Way, Chesterfield: Non material amendment to application for approval of reserved matters of plan for residential development of 120 dwellings – for the removal of footpath link between plot no 5 and 38 all the way to the turning head and footpath adjacent to plot 34.

Walton Hall, 85 Foljambe Avenue, Walton: Crown thin up to 20% of two beech trees, remove crossing branches and dead wood.

17 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Reduce the height of laurel bushes to just below the level of the stone wall. Reduce two holly bushes to the level of the stone wall and pollard two lime trees - to reduce overhanging branches to the property and crown thinning to reduce density of foliage.

Planning applications in north Derbyshire

Royal Court, Basil Close, Chesterfield: Crown lifting of one horse chestnut tree.

Chesterfield Express, Newbold Road, Newbold: Replacement of existing canopy, fuel tanks, fills, pipework, forecourt and alterations to existing parking arrangement. Freestanding price sign, ancillary petrol pump signage, proposed new canopy fascia signage with ‘Eyebrow’ LED downlight lighting strips.

48 Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield: Single storey front extension.

Latest applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Cannon Mill, Dock Walk, Chesterfield: Repairs and stabilisation to building. Conditional permission.

Tapton Park Innovation Centre, Room 27D, Brimington Road, Tapton: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed use of the building for ancillary booking, admin and IT office functions associated with an app-based private taxi/minicab/private hire service; with no private hire vehicle parking or visiting members of the public. Granted.

​These are the latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

754 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Erection of double garage on rear garden for car parking purposes and drop curb including creation of new access from Hazel Drive.

54 Adlington Avenue, Wingerworth: Rear single storey extension together with associated internaal and external alterations and parking area.

36 Drury Lane, Coal Aston: Singley storey side extension, single storey rear extension. Loft conversion and dormer roof (affecting a setting of a listed building).

10 Chaddesden Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear and side extension.

Netherthorpe House, Netherthorpe Lane, Killamarsh: Application for Lawful Development Certificate for proposed change of use from residential to a four-bed residential children’s home.

91 High Street, Eckington: Single storey extension to rear elevation, partial remodel of internal floor plans at ground floor and first floor level with alterations to windows and all associated works to property (conservation area).

Overton Park Camp, Coach Road, Overton, Ashover: Revised scheme of previously approved application, to re-site one holiday chalet.

10 Hillside Avenue, Dronfield: Two storey rear extension and single storey side extension, new side window.

2 Strettea Lane, Higham: New double garage and boundary treatments to existing dwelling.

These are the latest planning applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

2 Linden Avenue, Danesmoor: Side and rear single storey extensions and alterations to garage walls. Conditionally approved.

Orchard Croft, Brassington Lane, Old Tupton: Single storey rear and side extension with Velux roof windows, demolition of existing garage and erection of new detached double garage. Conditionally approved.

18 Highfields Crescent, Dronfield: Part conversion of existing garage including new roof and alterations to openings. Conditionally approved.

1 Berrisford Avenue, Eckington: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Land on the south-east corner of Church Street and Rectory Close, Eckington: Application to prune maple, beech, pine, lime and ash trees and repollard oak tree covered by NEDDC Tree Preservation Order. Conditionally approved.

33 Chestnut Avenue, Eckington: Proposed demolition of existing garage and erection of single dwelling and associated parking and turning. Conditionally approved.

Former Biwater site, Brassington Lane, Clay Cross: Appproval of reserved matters (access, appearance, layout and scale) for 36 dwellings (phase 5a) pursuant to outline planning permission, approval of details to discharge eight conditions. Conditionally approved.

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Garage Block, Wood Avenue, Creswell: Pair of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

1C Park Road, Shirebrook: Disabled adaptation to create a ground floor bedroom and en-suite wet room.

Land between Penny Hydraulics and Crossroads Business Park, Creswell Road, Clowne: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage facility.

188 The Hill, Glapwell: Two storey extension to the side and loft conversion.

Fieldhouse Farm, Sheffield Road, Barlborough: Replacement dwelling with associated works to include the demolition of existing dwelling, improved vehicular access arrangements, vehicular and pedestrian bridge widening, extensive landscaping.

33 Harlesthorpe Avenue, Clowne: Demolition of garage site to the rear, and change of use to residential use to form new garden area. Proposed side extension.

The Hilcote Country Club, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote, Alfreton: Change of use to site five campervans and/or motorhomes all year round and hosting events with up to 50 pitches for caravans, camper vans/motorhomes and camping up to four times a year (for a maximum of two nights per event).

Appleby Guest House, Chesterfield Road, New Houghton: Change of use of the Coach House Annex to commercial property to enable Airbnb short-term lettings throughout year.

Latest applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

The Old Vicarage, Gang Lane, Scarcliffe: Reduce height of lime tree – granted conditionally. Pruning works to lime and beech trees and felling of fir and Leyland Cypress – determine not to make a Tree Preservation Order

48 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Minor amendment to application – to reduce windows on the first floor elevation from four to three and to obscurely glaze rear en-suite wc. Granted unconditionally.

South Garage Block, Woodfield Road, Pinxton: Demolition of prefabricated garage. Prior approval not required.