​Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Planning applications in north Derbyshire.

142 Hasland Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension with ‘flat warm roof’ and glazed atrium roof light.

West Barn, Somersall Hall Drive, Somersall, Chesterfield: Erection of single storey non-residential outbuilding for storage and recreational use.

Plans decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Ashbrook Centre, Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Single storey building to provide accommodation for children’s home, family support centre, short break, emergency provision and support services for young people from 8-17 years who may have a physical disability, learning disability, autistic spectrum condition or sensory impairment together with vehicular and pedestrian access, car parking, landscaping and infrastructure. Other council, no objection with comments.

Pynot Fields, 19B Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfeld: Oak tree –remove epicormic growth, remove back branches from touching house and garage to new growing tips, reduce crown by 25% leaving well balanced crown. Due to excessive shading branches touching house and roof. Conditional permission.

7 Hedley Drive, Brimington: Reduce horse chestnut tree’s crown by 25% and thin canopy as the tree is becoming too large for its location and taking light from the house and garden. Refusal of crown reduction, consent granted for pruning.

45 Broomfield Avenue, Hasland: Single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenfield Stables, 219A Handley Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Certificate of lawful use for change of use of building to dwelling. Granted.

Adjacent 929 Sheepbridge Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition relating to remediation and validation proposal in relation to an application to demolish an existing house and outbuilding and build 33 houses with access, parking and gardens. Partial discharge of conditions.

279 Handley Road New Whittington, Chesterfield: High hedge complaint. Conditional permission.

Plans submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Bowshaw Showground, Jordanthorpe Parkway, Dronfield: Increased use of site for car boot sales from 14 days to 28 days per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land to the rear of Fox and Hounds, Main Road, Marsh Lane: Application to regularise stables, new manege and access track.

48 Fletcher Avenue, Dronfield: Conversion of existing attic space with new dormer on front with roof lights, new window in north elevation and full length rear dormer.

32 Hartington Road, Dronfield: Conversion of dental laboratory into two one bedroom apartments.

The Rectory, Longedge Lane, Wingerworth. Application to fell beech tree covered by council’s Tree Preservation Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluebell Woods Cottage, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Single storey rear extension.

14A Heath Road, Holmewood: Change of use from redundant office space to a residential house.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

25 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Ground floor extension to front of property. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivy House, Clay Lane, Clay Cross: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

43 St Leonards Place, Shirland: Loft conversion, construction of front and rear dormers . Conditionally approved.

94B Main Road, Morton: Detached double garage with pitched roof.

Ivy Dene, Loads Road, Holymoorside: Removal of existing conservatory roof and glazing, rebuild with patio doors, side screens and gable window including slate hipped roof with Velux windows. External walls built up to eaves. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smithy House, Mansfield Road, Heath: Demolish existing conservatory and orangery and build single storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

37 Top Road, Calow: Raise level of flat roof to add specialist equipment for disability use and alteration to opening. Conditionally approved.

42 Mods Lane, Barlow: Conversion and e xtension of existing outbuilding to form annexe to existing house with five roof windows to provide assisted living accommodation. Conditionally approved.

Holly Tree House, Lindway Lane, Brackenfield: Change of use of agricultural building to one two storey dwelling with roof light s. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westwood Farm, Dobbin Lane, Peakley Hill, Barlow: Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling. Conditionally approved.

Land east of Manor Farm Mews, Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton:Residential development for pair of two-storey houses. Refused.