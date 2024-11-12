Photos inside old Victorian orphanage and monastery as it goes on sale for £3,000,000 in Sheffield

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:31 GMT

It’s a one-in-a-million chance to own your very own convent.

Hunters estate agent has listed this staggering property on Zoopla - a former orphanage, and more recently a residence and chapel belonging to the Carmelite monastery.

Known locally as Kirk Edge Convent, on Kirk Edge Road, in High Bradfield, this 28-bedroom property is described as “stunning”, and has been given a price tag of £3,000,000.

It has a chapel, a choir hall, kitchens, working rooms, cellars and more, making it an ideal purchase for a religious organisation, or even a hotel, spa, wedding venue, or for redevelopment.

✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

It offers over 24,750 square feet of space across its two and five-storey sections of accommodation. It is all situated within almost 18-acres of land, where there’s three hermitages and two cemeteries.

According to the listing, the property originally dates back to the late 1800s as an industrial school which was then gifted to the Sisters of Charity by The Duke of Norfolk. It was then passed to the Carmelite monastery over 100 years ago, and became this residence and chapel.

View photos of this outstanding property below before visiting the listing on Zoopla by clicking here.

This 28-bedroom chapel and residence has been put on the market.

1. Kirk Edge Convent

This 28-bedroom chapel and residence has been put on the market. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The building is set within almost 18-acres of land. It also has two cemeteries and three hermitages.

2. Kirk Edge Convent

The building is set within almost 18-acres of land. It also has two cemeteries and three hermitages. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Hunters estate agent called the property an 'ideal purchase' for a religious organisation.

3. Kirk Edge Convent

Hunters estate agent called the property an 'ideal purchase' for a religious organisation. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
It is listed on the market for £3,000,000.

4. Kirk Edge Convent

It is listed on the market for £3,000,000. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyZooplaVictorianSpaceKitchensHotel
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice