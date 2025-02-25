A family home in Sheffield which offers the “perfect blend of space, comfort and convenience” has been listed for sale.

The three-bed home is found on Fulmere Road in Parson Cross, Sheffield - described as a “sought-after” residential area.

It is described on the Purplebricks listing as having “excellent” transport links and is close to a range of local amenities, schools and shops.

Purplebricks say the house is “the best of both worlds” offering “a tranquil living space with easy access to essential amenities”.

This family home on Fulmere Road is up for sale. | Purplebricks

The house is said to be “ideal” for first-time buyers, families or “anyone looking for a well-maintained home”.

Entering through the front door, you find yourself in the “inviting” hallway leading to a “spacious” lounge said to be “perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests”.

A modern kitchen has “ample workspace and storage” and is a “great setting for cooking and dining”. It provides access to the rear garden and is across the hall from a downstairs loo.

The modern kitchen. | Purplebricks

The three bedrooms are found on the first floor. Bedrooms one and two are doubles, whilst bedroom three offers versatility as a smaller, single room or a home office.

Additionally, the first floor has a “well-appointed” family bathroom with a bath and overhead shower, sink and toilet.

The rear garden is the highlight of this home - providing “a peaceful and secure space for outdoor activities, barbecues, or simply unwinding”.

A stunning outbuilding in the garden currently houses a home bar. | Purplebricks

An outbuilding at the end of the garden is one of the standout features.

At current, it houses a private bar and is excellent for entertaining friends and family, but could be adapted for a gym, office or workshop.

To the front, you have a driveway for off-road parking and a pleasant front garden.

Purplebricks have the property on the local market with a guide price of £200,000.