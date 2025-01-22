Perfect properties for first steppers or right sizers in Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If owning a home would be the cherry on top of life’s cake then Redrow has the right recipe for first time buyers in Ravenfield.

Poppy Fields, located off Moor Lane South, will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties in a range of three, four and five-bedroom designs, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

The three-bedroom Bakewell makes an ideal starter home or the perfect choice for those looking to ‘right size’.

The Bakewell boasts a spacious ground floor layout, a lounge and cloakroom at the front of the home and an open-plan kitchen/dining area at the back. Upstairs are three bedrooms; one with its own ensuite and a family bathroom. Prices currently start at £254,000.

A representative image of The Bakewell kitchen and lounge

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “The Bakewell is a perfect home for first time buyers to get a foothold onto the property ladder in such a desirable location. If you’re stepping up from renting an apartment, then the Bakewell provides plenty more space for young couples or families to grow into.

“It is also a great option for anyone looking to downsize into a home that better suits their needs.”

Once complete the 36-acre development will also include a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.

For more information on Poppy Fields contact the sales team on 01709 264344 or visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/poppy-fields-162781