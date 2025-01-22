Perfect properties for first steppers or right sizers in Rotherham
Poppy Fields, located off Moor Lane South, will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties in a range of three, four and five-bedroom designs, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.
The three-bedroom Bakewell makes an ideal starter home or the perfect choice for those looking to ‘right size’.
The Bakewell boasts a spacious ground floor layout, a lounge and cloakroom at the front of the home and an open-plan kitchen/dining area at the back. Upstairs are three bedrooms; one with its own ensuite and a family bathroom. Prices currently start at £254,000.
Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “The Bakewell is a perfect home for first time buyers to get a foothold onto the property ladder in such a desirable location. If you’re stepping up from renting an apartment, then the Bakewell provides plenty more space for young couples or families to grow into.
“It is also a great option for anyone looking to downsize into a home that better suits their needs.”
Once complete the 36-acre development will also include a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.
For more information on Poppy Fields contact the sales team on 01709 264344 or visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/poppy-fields-162781