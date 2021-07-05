Perfect family home in sought after area near Sheffield for sale at £335,000

The four bedroom detached house on Reneville Road, Moorgate, is being marketed by Purplebricks which says the property is the perfect family home.

The brochure says the house has a spacious entrance hall, two reception rooms, a luxury bathrom, conservatory and gardens at the front and back.

Sue Furniss, local property expert for Purplebricks, said: “This is a perfect family home. Not only is it detached but it offers ample space both inside and outside, with four bedrooms, two reception rooms and gardens to the front and back, plus off road parking for multiple vehicles.

“Situated close to the M1 and M18 motorways and under a mile from Rotherham Central train station it offers great transport links. In addition, it is within the catchment area for a number of Ofsted rated good and outstanding primary and secondary schools.”

1. Detached The detached home is on Reneville Road, Moorgate, a sought after area, according to Purplebricks. It describes the property as the perfect family home. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

2. Spacious The spacious entrance hallway is described by Purplebricks as grand. It says: "A grand entrance hall with wooden balustrade and wooden flooring and stairs rising to the first floor." Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

3. Kitchen The kitchen has a range of wall and base units with work surfaces over. Integrated appliances include fridge, freezer, dish washer, oven and grill, gas hob and extractor. There is a one and a half sink unit with mixer tap and a breakfast bar with built in units above. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

4. Lounge The lounge has a bay window overlooking the front garden and a a feature fireplace housing a gas fire. There are two wall mounted niches and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo