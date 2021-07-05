Perfect family home in sought after area near Sheffield for sale at £335,000
A perfect family home in a sought after area near Sheffield is on the market for offers in the region of £335,000.
The four bedroom detached house on Reneville Road, Moorgate, is being marketed by Purplebricks which says the property is the perfect family home.
The brochure says the house has a spacious entrance hall, two reception rooms, a luxury bathrom, conservatory and gardens at the front and back.
Sue Furniss, local property expert for Purplebricks, said: “This is a perfect family home. Not only is it detached but it offers ample space both inside and outside, with four bedrooms, two reception rooms and gardens to the front and back, plus off road parking for multiple vehicles.
“Situated close to the M1 and M18 motorways and under a mile from Rotherham Central train station it offers great transport links. In addition, it is within the catchment area for a number of Ofsted rated good and outstanding primary and secondary schools.”
