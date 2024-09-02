Part-exchange event announced at Rotherham development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housing developer is hosting a part exchange event at its popular £20.5m development in Rotherham on Saturday, September 7.

Located just three miles east of Rotherham town centre on Brecks Lane, the 70-home development comprises a mix of three, four and five-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient homes.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire’s sales team will be present at the event to advise potential homeowners on the development and part exchange deals available on selected plots

As part of the event, the four-bedroom detached Darwood and four-bedroom detached Horbury house types will be available to view, which are both available part exchange. Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Our part exchange event at Breck Lane is a great opportunity for prospective customers to experience our practically designed, energy-efficient homes up close.

Avant Homes' Horbury showhome is available to view at the open event

“Our development has a variety of house styles available to suit a range of buyers, from first timers to second steppers and downsizers.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective buyers to the event to explore our homes, learn more about our part exchange deals and discuss how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Brecks Lane Park’.