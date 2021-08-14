This exquisite residence is located on Limehouse Lane in Harthill and is being marketed by Blenheim Park Estates, which says the property has been built to the most exacting of standards and provides luxurious accommodation.
It offers a high-quality Italian style kitchen, a large dining area, a sizeable sitting area, a generously sized separate lounge, an office, a sumptuous master bedroom suite, and three other double bedrooms.
1. Dining Kitchen
A contemporary dining kitchen comprising of a high quality Italian style kitchen. There’s a range of fitted base/wall and drawer units, incorporating matching marble work surfaces, upstands, splashback, under counter lighting and an inset 1.5 bowl Blanco sink with a Bagnodesign brushed gold mixer tap. Additionally, there’s a central island providing additional storage with a matching marble work surface and breakfast seating for two chairs.
Photo: Blenheim Park Estates
2. Entrance Hall
The Entrance Hall has recessed lighting and tiled flooring with under floor heating.
Photo: Blenheim Park Estates
3. Lounge
A generously sized reception room with tiled flooring and under floor heating also featuring Bi-fold aluminium doors that open up onto the garden.
Photo: Blenheim Park Estates
4. Garden
A sizeable garden which is mainly laid to lawn with two additional astro turf areas and hedge borders. From the garden, steps rise to a composite decked seating terrace, providing a space for outdoor seating.
Photo: Blenheim Park Estates