A one bed flat is up for sale on Sheffield’s bustling London Road for just £10,000.

A rare and affordable opportunity has emerged for investors and buyers as an apartment in the heart of Sheffield is up for sale by auction with a starting price of just £10,000.

Scheduled for online auction on Tuesday, July 1 2025 at 2.16pm, the apartment is situated in St Mary's House, a purpose-built student residence renowned for its proximity to Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield.

Previously let for £5,980 per annum, the property offers a potentially strong yield for a low entry price.

The unit is described as a ‘student pod’ and comes fully furnished with a bed, wardrobe, desk, chair, and wall-mounted TV, along with a private ensuite shower room.

The flat shares a communal kitchen, though.

Other communal amenities, include an on-site fitness suite, games room, laundry facilities and secure bicycle storage.

The property sits just 0.7 miles from Sheffield Train Station and is a short walk from Moor Street, Devonshire Quarter, and the bustling London Road, known for its vibrant mix of international restaurants, cafés and shops.

A large Morrisons supermarket or Aldi is conveniently located just across the road.

For more details and to register for the auction, prospective buyers are advised to visit the auctioneer’s website.