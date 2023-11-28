News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: ‘Once in a lifetime’ chance to own £1.3m home in most desirable neighbourhood in city

18 photos below show the stunning, newly-available Dore home.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 28th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT

A five-bedroom, three-storey detached Sheffield home has hit the market for £1,250,000.

Located in Dore, known as one of the most desirable areas of Sheffield, the chance to own the property is described by estate agents Staves as a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'.

The house had high ceilings, large windows, and many period features throughout, as well as a generous driveway, garden, and basement.

From Dore, you will have easy access to Ecclesall Woods, Dore and Totley station, and the Peak District, all while being within catchment for Ofsted-rated 'outstanding' schools.

These 18 photos show what could be yours as the owner of this stunning home.

1. Front of house

An attractive feature fireplace has a living flame gas fire and tiled hearth.

2. Lounge

An attractive feature fireplace has a living flame gas fire and tiled hearth.

A second reception room boasts a stunning feature bay window providing lots of natural light.

3. Snug

A second reception room boasts a stunning feature bay window providing lots of natural light.

A further spacious reception room enjoys views down the rear garden via the large sliding patio doors.

4. Dining room

A further spacious reception room enjoys views down the rear garden via the large sliding patio doors.

