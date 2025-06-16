Nestled deep in the heart of the Moss Valley conservation area, Litfield Farm is a rare find.

It is a Grade II listed farmhouse offering complete privacy, breath-taking views and a sense of history, all within easy reach of Sheffield, Chesterfield and the M1.

On the market with Saxton Mee for £1,475,000, this property offers 3,838 square feet of exceptional living space.

Situated along quiet Sloade Lane in the sought-after village of Ridgeway, this exceptional home feels a world away from city life, yet remains conveniently close to daily essentials and highly regarded local schools such as Ridgeway Primary, just half a mile away.

What sets this property apart isn’t just its size or finish, but its extraordinary setting. Surrounded by rolling green fields and mature woodland, the house is part of a small hamlet tucked away from the main thoroughfare.

From the moment you pass through the electric timber gates, you're met with a sense of peace and permanence that’s hard to replicate.

Originally three cottages dating back to the 1600s, Litfield Farm was comprehensively restored in 2007/08, blending original period features with discreet modern upgrades.

Beamed ceilings and three log-burning fireplaces nod to its heritage, while underfloor heating, a state-of-the-art Bose sound system throughout, and a designer kitchen and bathrooms bring comfort and technology into the 21st century.

The house retains a strong sense of character, but everything has been considered - from the stone-flagged floors to the custom-built study fitted with Neville Johnson furniture.

Outdoors, the property continues to offer something truly special. The gardens are beautifully mature and private, complete with an orchard, greenhouse and a pergola ideal for summer dining.

There’s ample space for parking and storage, with a large double stone car port and adjacent outbuildings.