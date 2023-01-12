Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications in north Derbyshire.

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Pine Bank Day Centre, 9 Abercrombe Street, Chesterfield: Change of use from day centre to residential home for adults with learning disabilities including the incorporation of external windows and doors and provision of access steps to south elevation. Listed building consent for the removal and incorporation of external windows and doors.

Land off Station Road, Old Whittington: Demolition of seven buildings and erection of 12 new units with ancillary offices, associated car parking and external vehicular areas/landscaping.

Congregational Church, Chapel Street, Brimington: Change of use from congregational church to residential property.

54 The Green, Hasland: Creation of apex roof to replace existing flat roof.

Land to the rear of 52 Whittington Hill, Chesterfield: Erection of small storage/light use unit.Zero Workshop, New Street, Chesterfield: Refurbishment of offices and workshops and creation of an independent access to the office space.

Land to the rear of 101 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: Retention of existing menage, gravel yard, fence, and changes to levels around menage to create banking.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

104 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a two storey rear extension with balcony and relocation of existing retaining wall. Conditional permission.

3 Inkersall Farm Cottages, Inkersall Road, Staveley: Replace concrete sectional garage with a new steel construction, single storey olive green garage. Conditional permission.

Land to west of Inkersall Road, Staveley: Construction of a solar photovoltaic farm, with battery storage and other associated infrastructure, including inverters, security cameras, fencing, access tracks and landscaping. Discharge of planning conditions (design and materials of the site infrastructure).

78 Sycamore Road, Hollingwood: Alterations to the front boundary wall and associated works. Conditional permission.

Hartington House, Eckington Road, Staveley: Demolition of existing boiler house, bay window and porch and erection of new kitchen and lounge extension. Conditional permission.

40 Westmoor Road, Brimington: Attached garage on the side elevation. Conditional permission.

47 Highbury Road, Newbold: Single storey/two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

5 Salcey Square, Walton, Chesterfield: Conversion of garage and summer room to bedroom, shower room and dining room including level access thoughout house. Conditional permission.

Brimington House, Heywood Street, Brimington: Demolition of workshop and erection of new dwellings with attached granny annexe. Discharge of planning conditions (desk top study, materials, drainage, landscaping).

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

MXG Waste Transfer Station, Mansfield Road, Corbriggs: Demolition of office building and workshop and development of a wood processing facility with roads, parking and infrastructure.

25 Greenacres Close, Dronfield: Two storey side extension (affecting the setting of a listed building).

Huntingdon, Brackenfield Lane, Wessington: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of one detached house and three townhouses.

17 Circular Drive, Renishaw: Two storey side extension.

Woodview Cottage Millcross Lane Barlow: Proposed second storey extension over ground floor to rear including balcony and single storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

34 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Single storey rear extension. Permitted development.

11 Barnes Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear extension. Approved.

103 Hague Lane, Renishaw: Proposed front, side and rear extension and new double garage.

Rear Of 91 And 91A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield: Erection of one dwelling and replacement double garage. Conditionally approved.

7 Fletcher Avenue, Dronfield: Proposed single storey rear extension and single storey front extension. Conditionally approved.

Land approximately 100m west of Yew Tree Farm, Quarry Lane, Woolley Moor: Demolition of old cottage and retention of new build dwelling to same footprint (affecting a public right of way). Refused.