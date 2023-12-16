Newton landscape leads in British, European and Sporting Art Sale

​On the Kentish Downs by Algernon Cecil Newton (1880-1968) sold for £26,000 (plus buyer’s premium) in Tennants Auctioneers’ recent British, European and Sporting Art Sale.

​The picture is a fine example of Newton’s quiet yet poetic landscapes.

Born in Hampstead in 1880, Newton was the grandson of one of the founders of Winsor and Newton, makers of fine artists’ materials, and he exhibited at the Royal Academy from 1919.

Known for depicting landscapes and urban views under leaden grey skies, often featuring mundane subjects, he once wrote that: "There is beauty in everything, you just have to look for it; a gasometer can make as beautiful a picture as a palace on the Grand Canal in Venice. It simply depends on the artist's vision."

Edouard Léon Cortès, 'Les Champs Élysées' sold for £12,000.

Strong prices were also achieved for ‘Les Champs Élysées’ by Edouard Léon Cortès (1882-1969) that sold for £12,000, ‘The First Ship’ by Percy Morton Teasdale (1870-1961) that went for £8,000, Portrait of Mr Peter Galhee attributed to Hugh Barron (c.1746-1791) (sold for £7,000), and Vue de Venise by Marc Aldine (1870-1957) that sold for £7,000.

Following international interest a notable result was also achieved for ‘Saint Hubert’ by Riccardo Meacci (1856-c.1938), which sold for £5,500.

Amongst the British art in the sale, Lady Electra Being Led by a Groom by Lionel Edwards (1878-1966), was sold with a letter from the artist to the previous owner, referring to the painting and including two vignette sketches. This sold for £7,500.

A charming small-scale work, Farm Girl and Foraging Pigs in Evening Sun by Samuel John Lamorna Birch (1869-1955) sold well at £4,000.

Section of Percy Morton Teasdale's 'The First Ship' that sold for £8,000.

The sale also included a Private Collection of works by Myles Birkett Foster and George Weatherill.

All the works by Myles Birkett Foster sold well, with highlights including his ‘Church of San Barnabas Apostolo’, which sold for £1,500 against an estimate of £300-500.

Strong interest was also seen for the works by George Weatherill, which included Whitby Harbour, that sold for £4,200.

‘Shipping Outside Whitby Harbour’ sold for £3,100, and Whitby Harbour went for £3,800.