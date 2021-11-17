That’s the claim of a regeneration partnership which will create 19 three and four bedroom houses and 16 two bedroom apartments at Norfolk Park.

Work is due to start on site this month with the properties released for sale in 2022. Norfolk Park has a rich history and has benefitted from significant investment in recent years, with its surrounding parklands and location close to the city centre making it an attractive place to live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes will be available for sale on the open market thanks to the partnership between Sheffield Housing Company and regeneration specialist Equans.

The properties will feature electric vehicle charging points and solar photovoltaic panels to help residents live a modern and green lifestyle, while also contributing to Sheffield Council’s target to be a zero carbon city by 2030.

The Energy Saving Trust estimates a typical 3.5-kWp PV panel system could reduce the average energy bill by up to £310/year.

Nathan Brough, regional director at Equans, said: “It’s great to be working alongside SHC once more and our proven partnership is making a big difference in transforming housing across Sheffield.

“The environmentally-friendly features of this scheme will really set the standard for future housing across the city. Together, we’re proud to be leading the way and creating much-needed new homes.”

Steve Birch, project director with SHC, added: “This is an exciting project and we are pleased to be developing properties which have a number of green credentials that benefit the buyer, the city and the wider environment.

"The provision of affordable, modern, quality homes is a priority, but we also take our environmental responsibility seriously and are keen to support the continued growth of Sheffield, which is known as the greenest city in the UK.”