Prices in the region have risen quickly over the last decade, but there are still four areas which will set you back less than £125,000.

Eight areas have a median property price of less than £130,000.

The average private rent in the city stood at £824 a month as of February 2024, up by 9.5 per cent from the year before.

These are the cheapest places to live in Sheffield based on the median house price in the year ending in March 2024, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data, compiled by Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels.

You can see the most affordable areas to own a home in the gallery below.

1 . Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs - £131,000 Just making the top ten for cheapest areas, in tenth place, is Shirecliffe and Parkwood Springs.