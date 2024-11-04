Sheffield Houses: New report reveals cheapest Steel City neighbourhoods to buy a home

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST

The 10 cheapest neighbourhoods in Sheffield to buy a home have been revealed in a new property report.

Prices in the region have risen quickly over the last decade, but there are still four areas which will set you back less than £125,000.

Eight areas have a median property price of less than £130,000.

The average private rent in the city stood at £824 a month as of February 2024, up by 9.5 per cent from the year before.

These are the cheapest places to live in Sheffield based on the median house price in the year ending in March 2024, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data, compiled by Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels.

You can see the most affordable areas to own a home in the gallery below.

Just making the top ten for cheapest areas, in tenth place, is Shirecliffe and Parkwood Springs.

1. Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs - £131,000

Just making the top ten for cheapest areas, in tenth place, is Shirecliffe and Parkwood Springs. | Google

2. Arbourthorne - £130,500

Google

3. Herdings & Gleadless Valley - £128,000

SCC

4. Darnall - £126,000

Google

