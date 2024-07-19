Listed with the Sheffield-based estate agents at Spencer, all eight houses will have four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as fully-fitted kitchens, off road parking and garages.

They are all found on a cul-de-sac near to Chapeltown’s LIDL supermarket. The listings on Spencer’s website range from £390,000 to £395,000.

The houses will have four bedrooms on the first floor with a bathroom in a central position off the landing. The master bedrooms will have en-suite shower rooms.

As with many modern new build homes, these properties have large windows bringing in lots of light and an open plan space featuring the kitchen and dining area.

All photos in our gallery are of the newly opened show home of the new development.