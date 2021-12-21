Multi-let office building in the heart of Sheffield put up for sale at £425,000

The semi-detached, mixed-use, period building is located in central Sheffield on Campo Lane within the heart of the traditional professional quarter of the city.

The brochure says: “Due to the proximity to the city centre, public transport links are excellent with the Supertram (Cathedral Stop) within a few hundred meters.”

The accommodation is spread over four floors, and the majority of the office space is let and income-producing, with several tenants currently holding over.

The multi-let office building on Campo Lane in central Sheffield is on the market for £425,000

A new 10-year lease has been agreed on the ground floor retail unit and part of the ground floor office space.

The building is fitted with electricity, gas, water, broadband and central heating.