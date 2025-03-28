MP opens new show home at Rotherham Housing Development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Healey MP joined Persimmon Homes and local councillors to officially open the new show home at the Brampton Vale development in Rotherham.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit included a tour of the site, which will deliver 311 new homes on a greenfield site allocated in Rotherham’s development plan.

A quarter of the homes—78 in total—will be affordable, with the first nine already allocated to the local authority. In addition, Persimmon is contributing over £1 million in Section 106 funding to support local services, including more than £600,000 for nearby schools, as well as funding for public transport, play areas, and sports facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Healey MP said: “This is a fantastic example of how new homes can bring real investment in our local communities.

The new show home at Brampton Vale.

“Developments like Brampton Vale help address the pressing need for more housing in Rotherham, while also providing lasting benefits for local residents, whether it’s funding for schools, enhanced public spaces, or improved local infrastructure.”

Christopher Hull, Managing Director of Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to welcome John Healey MP and local councillors for the formal opening of our show home at Brampton Vale.

“There’s a great mix of homes available ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms suited to first-time buyers, up-sizers and down-sizers alike.

“With great transport links and good schools close by, we’re sure Brampton Vale will prove extremely popular with local homebuyers.”