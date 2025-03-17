Move in this spring with South Yorkshire homebuilder

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home this spring need look no further than David Wilson Homes’ popular Oughtibridge Valley development.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, with two that are ready to move into straight away.

The homes available are the three bedroom Archford and the four bedroom Kirkdale style properties.

The Archford style home has an open plan kitchen with French doors that lead out to a spacious garden, the main bedroom has its own en suite and there is another double and single bedroom which can easily be converted into a home office.

On the ground floor of the Kirkdale, residents can take advantage of a separate lounge, as well as an open plan kitchen, dining and family area with connecting utility room and toilet. Heading upstairs is a large family bathroom and four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en suite.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the longer nights and warmer weather in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With just two properties currently available to move into, I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can enjoy the spring and summer in their new home.”

Surrounded by picturesque woodlands, the new community being built at Oughtibridge Valley has become a desirable place to live. Residents can take advantage of many fantastic amenities on the doorstep including shops, restaurants and local schools.

For commuters, Sheffield city centre is less than seven miles away. Oughtibridge is also located on the east edge of the Peak District, perfect for days out in the countryside.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire.