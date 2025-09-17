Sheffield houses for sale: Move-in ready modern end-terrace in Handsworth for £229,995

By Ciara Healy
Published 17th Sep 2025, 07:52 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented three-bedroom end-of-terrace house has come onto the market in Sheffield’s popular Handsworth area, offering modern living for £229,995.

Located on Stoneycroft Road, Sheffield, this newly furnished property is priced at £229,995 and is ready for buyers to move straight in.

Set across two floors, the home is designed with family life in mind.

The ground floor features a porch leading into a welcoming entrance hall, a bright and comfortable living room, and a modern kitchen/dining room.

A ground-floor W.C. adds convenience, while the garage offers secure parking and additional storage.

Upstairs, a central landing leads to three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, creating flexible living space suitable for families of all sizes.

Externally, the property is complemented by well-maintained gardens to the front and rear, offering plenty of outdoor space.

The home also boasts a desirable location. Just a short walk away are local amenities including an Aldi supermarket, a nearby gym and Handsworth Recreation Ground.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, Bowden Houstead Woods is close by, providing scenic woodland walks.

Strong public transport links and easy road access ensure convenient connections into Sheffield city centre and surrounding areas.

Take a closer look here.

1. Stoneycroft Road, Sheffield, S13 9DQ

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Stoneycroft Road, Sheffield, S13 9DQ

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Stoneycroft Road, Sheffield, S13 9DQ

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Stoneycroft Road, Sheffield, S13 9DQ

Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldMindParkingGardensSupermarketAldi
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice