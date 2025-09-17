Located on Stoneycroft Road, Sheffield, this newly furnished property is priced at £229,995 and is ready for buyers to move straight in.

Set across two floors, the home is designed with family life in mind.

The ground floor features a porch leading into a welcoming entrance hall, a bright and comfortable living room, and a modern kitchen/dining room.

A ground-floor W.C. adds convenience, while the garage offers secure parking and additional storage.

Upstairs, a central landing leads to three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, creating flexible living space suitable for families of all sizes.

Externally, the property is complemented by well-maintained gardens to the front and rear, offering plenty of outdoor space.

The home also boasts a desirable location. Just a short walk away are local amenities including an Aldi supermarket, a nearby gym and Handsworth Recreation Ground.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, Bowden Houstead Woods is close by, providing scenic woodland walks.

Strong public transport links and easy road access ensure convenient connections into Sheffield city centre and surrounding areas.