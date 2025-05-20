Move for summer with South Yorkshire Homebuilder's Scheme

South Yorkshire homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting its Part Exchange Xtra scheme, designed to offer those looking to make a move a stress-free way to sell their current home.

The Part Exchange Xtra scheme sees the developer nominate an estate agent who will arrange viewings and enquiries of a homeowners existing property. Only then if the home doesn’t sell, Barratt and David Wilson Homes will become the guaranteed buyer, eliminating any estate agency fees or relying on a property chain.

The scheme is available on selected plots at the housebuilder’s developments across South Yorkshire.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.

“Our Part Exchange Xtra scheme is the perfect helping hand for those with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new home as soon as it’s ready.

“Our developments across the county offer unbeatable locations surrounded by great amenities and countryside views, making them the perfect place to settle down and discover your dream home.”

South Yorkshire offers a great mix of vibrant city life, beautiful countryside and a strong sense of community. The region is home to several modern cities including Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster, each offering a unique blend of urban living with easy access to nature.

For more information about developments in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire.