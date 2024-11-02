Sheffield houses: Most expensive places to live in Sheffield

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 05:02 BST

If you are thinking of a move in the new year, here are the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in Sheffield.

Property prices have risen steeply in and around the Steel City during recent years.

Some of the areas below have taken the brunt of this increase in cost, with house prices growing alongside rent.

Below are the most expensive places to live in Sheffield, based on the median house price in the year ending in March 2024.

The data is the latest from the Office for National Statistics, featured in the report from Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels.

You can see these 10 ‘well-off’ neighbourhoods in the gallery below.

The average house price in Upper Stannington & Loxley during the year ending March 2024 was £315,000. That was the 10th highest figure in Sheffield.

1. Upper Stannington & Loxley - £315,000

The average house price in Upper Stannington & Loxley during the year ending March 2024 was £315,000. That was the 10th highest figure in Sheffield. | Google Photo: Google

2. Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale - £323,750

Photo: Google Maps

3. Endcliffe & Ranmoor - £350,000

Google Photo: Google

4. Totley & Bradway - £380,000

Google Photo: Google

