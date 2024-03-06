The last remaining "luxury" apartment on a new Sheffield development has been put on sale.

Apartment 6, Moorcrest Mews is a modern, three bedroom property benefiting from all the features we associate with contemporary design - and Redbrik say it is the last one remaining.

The enormous windows allowing natural light to flood in create really bright interiors as it bounces off of the surfaces. Contrasting colours throughout the property add to the modern feel and the spacious, open plan kitchen/dining/living space is a staple of contemporary interiors.

The living space provides access to a good-sized terrace to the rear of the building and the floor to ceiling glass doors still allow all the light in whilst keeping the cold out.

This apartment, found off of Redmires Road, is on the edge of the Peak District, and with two parking spaces, is great for a family who enjoy getting in the car and heading deep into the hills for a rural hike.

1 . Moorcrest Mews This is the last apartment remaining in the Moorcrest Mews development on Redmires Road. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Living space This first floor apartment has an expansive living/kitchen/dining space to the rear of the building. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Modern spec The entire apartment benefits from a contemporary finish. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen island The kitchen has a Bora Pure extractor fan - very posh. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales