Modern two bed apartment with views of Bole Hills for sale

Discover this beautifully presented two-bedroom top-floor apartment, located in the desirable Northfield Court development in S10.

Just a stone’s throw from Bole Hill Recreation Ground – known for having some of the best views in Sheffield – the apartment benefits from a fantastic location close to leafy walks, green spaces and a friendly community atmosphere.

It is also a short walk from the main street of Crookes, with multiple restaurants and independent small businesses.

Whether you enjoy morning strolls with a coffee or weekend picnics with friends, this area offers the perfect backdrop.

Inside, the apartment features an open-plan kitchen and living space, ideal for entertaining or relaxing.

There is also a breath-taking balcony that looks out onto the green views surrounding the property.

The master bedroom is a generous size, with an en suite bathroom.

The second bedroom has potential to be used as both a bedroom or office.

The apartment also provides access to shared gardens and an allocated parking space.

This property could be the perfect home for anyone wanting to move to one of Sheffield’s most popular areas.